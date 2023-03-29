Oregon’s 2023 Special District Election is Tuesday, May 16.
The May 16 Special District Election is where board members for fire, water, school, park and recreation and a multitude of other districts in Oregon’s counties are elected.
The last day to file or withdraw was March 16. On March 31, military and overseas ballots are mailed. Out of State ballots are mailed April 17.
April 25 is the last day to register to vote in this election, and ballots will be mailed April 26.
Election day is Tuesday, May 16. Ballots must be placed in a dropbox by 8 p.m., or postmarked on or before May 16. May 23 is the last day to accept ballots by mail with valid postmark.
Below are all candidates who have filed. Not all board positions are up for election. Candidates in smaller districts may be listed by name only if running uncontested.
Candidates
Columbia Gorge Education Service District
Zone 1 (Wasco County) — Stephanie A. Ritchie. Ritchie is a retired educator who lives in The Dalles. They are currently serving on the board.
Zone 4 (At Large) — Douglas Nelson, a resident of The Dalles. Nelson is a retired school superintendent and educational consultant, and is currently serving on the board.
Zone 5 (Hood River County) — Suzie Nigl is a resident of Hood River. Nigl is a retired administrative assistant with the Hood River School District, where she worked 1972-2002. She is a past board member.
Columbia Gorge Community College
Position 3 (Hood River County) — Tim Arbogast, a resident of Hood River. He works as a Chief Financial Officer for Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation and is a current board member.
Position 4 (Hood River County) — Lara A. De la Torre, a resident of Hood River. De la Torre is an Oregon State University TRACE research assistant.
Position 6 (Hood River County) — OraLee Branch, is a resident of Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Branch works as a director of clinical research with “roots and passion” in academia. They hold a Ph.D. in population health.
Wasco County
North Wasco County School District 21
Zone 1 — CONTESTED
Adrian Lopez — Lopez is a Mosier resident, and did not provide occupation or background employment information in their filing. He has served on the board.
Katie Kuehnl — A The Dalles resident, Kuehnl is a a salon owner and has served as manager at Route 30 Bottles & Brews.
Zone 2 — Dayna Wynn-Elledge is a resident of The Dalles. Wynn-Elledge is development and human resource manager at Quest One Aerospace LLC. Prior government experience includes serving on the parks and recreation and soccer district boards in Washington.
Zone 3 — David Jones is a resident of The Dalles. Jones works as a contractor and has served on the board since 2019. They are currently vice chair of the board.
Zone 6 — Jose Aparacio is a resident of The Dalles. Aparacio works as project manager with Wanahy Group and has served on the board from 2019 to the present.
Dufur School District 29
Position 2 — CONTESTED
Tim Fain — Fain lives in Dufur and holds a Bachelor of Literature from Ozark Christian College. No occupational or prior experience was stated in the filing.
Cynthia Kortge — Kortge lives on Robert Market Road and is executive director of the Ranger Pride Education Foundation. Their background employment includes working as a Great ‘n Small Childcare Development teacher, assistant director for Child Development Services for Mid-Columbia Medical Center and more. She previously served as a district board member and Wasco County Fair board member.
Position 5 — Janna Hage lives on Japanese Hollow Road, is a business owner and was appointed to the board in 2022.
South Wasco County School District 1
Zone 2 — Caralynn Delco lives in Tygh Valley and is employed as an auditor and co-owner of an auto parts store in Wamic. She has served as president and vice president of the Mid-Columbia Children’s Council Head Start Parent Committee.
Zone 4, Gregory Wiedeman lives in Tygh Valley and is an HVAC owner/mechanic. He holds an assoicate degree from Mt. Hood Community College.
Zone 5 — JC Udev, a resident of Maupin. Udey owns Milepost 65 Trucking LLC. He worked 10 years as a manager for the City of Portland and TriMet with experience working “within a roundtable style group where decisions were made together with input from executives, as well as the public.”
Zone 7 — CONTESTED
Janine Belozer — Belozer lives in Maupin and is employed as regional aviation safety manager with the U.S. Forest Service. He has also worked as an adjunct professor, aviation safety consultant and U.S. Army pilot.
Justin Gotham — Gotham lives in Maupin and works for Burlington Northern Railroad. He has also worked as a supervisor and equipment operator, and owner of Gotham Floor Covering.
Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue
Position 1 — Diana Bailey, a resident of The Dalles, works as Columbia Gorge Community College nursing faculty. Bailey has served as a volunteer firefighter and has been on the board twice, most recently from 2019 to present.
Position 3 — CONTESTED
David Peters — Peters is a resident of The Dalles and works as a housing center manager with Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and has been on the board since 2019.
Walter Denstedt — Denstedt lives in The Dalles and worked as a firefighter and paramedic in The Dalles from 1992-2022.
Position 5 — Dick Schaffeld lives in The Dalles and is self-employed. They have previously served on the board.
Mosier Fire District
Position 1 — Steve Fisher lives in Mosier, is a retired firefighter and paramedic and has been on the board for four years.
Position 3 — CONTESTED
Robert Miller — Miller lives in Mosier, is co-owner and vice president of Runcible Cider Co. Miller holds a law degree and government experience includes work with the office of independent review for Los Angeles Sheriff department and deputy District Attorney or Los Angeles County.
Kris McNall — McNall lives in Mosier, is retired and currently serves on the board. Prior employment includes work as an internet technology consultant. He also served on the Mosier Watershed Council, the fire board, fire budget committee and Hanford Cleanup Board, for which he is chair.
Position 4 — Joanne Rubin lives in Mosier, is retired and is currently president of the Mosier fire board.
Position 5 — Carol Goter lives in Mosier and is retired from Providence Home and Community Care. Goter was appointed to the board in 2022.
Juniper Flat Fire Protection District
Greg Campbell and Corrine Davis are running uncontested.
Tygh Valley Rural Fire Protection District
Running uncontested are Daniel J. Van Lehman, Desirae Tarrance and Marcia G. Whitney.
Wamic Rural Fire Protection District
Running uncontested are John M. Ickes and John Kreel.
Tooley Water District
Running uncontested are Amanda Valentine and Debby Jones.
Tygh Valley Water District
Running uncontested are Dan P. Jaffe, Wendy Martin, Eli Jamieson and Nick Laflin.
Wamic Water and Sanitary Authority
Jeff Burgener is running uncontested.
Port of The Dalles
Greg Weast, Staci Coburn and Mary Hanlon are running uncontested.
Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District
Position 2 — CONTESTED
Stevie Elledge and Kasey McCullough.
Position 3 — Brewster Whitmire is running uncontested.
South Wasco County Park and Recreation District
Running uncontested are Dennis Zipprich, Josh Thompson, David Deurwaarder and Kari Hansen.
Dufur Recreation District
Samantha Filbin and Vicki Vaughn are running uncontested.
Position 5 — CONTESTED
Lou Svoboda — Svoboda is a resident of Dufur and worked 40 years in military projects and currently is a member of the City of Dufur Planning Commission.
Tess Welk — Welk lives in Dufur and teaches in the Dufur School District. Previous employment includes teaching in the North Wasco County School District.
White River Health District
Running uncontested are Allison Bechtol, Julie Whetzel and Melissa Napoli.
Hood River County
Hood River County Library District
Four candidates have filed for two positions:
Travis Chapman — Chapman lives in Hood River and works as an Endodontist. Prior experience includes serving in the U.S. Navy.
Brian Hackett — Hackett lives in Hood River and has served as a board member since 2019. He holds a master degree from Columbia University.
Carol Hoffman — Hoffman lives in Hood River and is retired from sales.
Jean Sheppard — Sheppard lives in Hood River and is staff attorney for Immigration Counseling Service, a nonprofit community organization. Sheppard was elected to the board in 2015 and served as board president 2017 to the present.
Hood River County Transportation District
Six candidates have filed for three positions:
Gisela Avala-Echeverria — Avala Echeverria live in Hood River and works for One Community Health as an operations analyst, De Las Mias Product Owner and Bridges to Health site supervisor. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Oregon University.
John W. Cochran — Cochran lives in Hood River, is a retired auto parts store owner and has served on the Hood River City Council. He studied business administration.
Patricia Gooch — Gooch is a resident of Hood River, a small business owner, Western Edge Tree Service LLC., and served on the City of Hood River Budget Committee, 2012-2014.
Gene Jones — Jones lives in Hood River, is partially retired (part time bus driver Horizon school) and retired from TriMet Portland after 18 years as a bus operator.
Eleazar Reves II — Reves lives in Hood River, works as a facilities maintenance technician and has experience as a maintenance supervisor.
Tamra Taylor — Taylor lives in Hood River, works as a nutrition service director for Northern Wasco County School District and has more than 20 years experience in nutrition and dining services. Taylor was appointed to the board in 2022, and has served in a Clatsop County special district.
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District
Nine candidates have filed for three positions:
Matthew Althoff — Althoff lives in Hood River, has previous employment experience with DRW Investments (UK) and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois.
Keir Bryerton — Bryerton lives in Hood River, works as an electrician and as previously worked as a park maintenance worker in Hood River County and Portland. Has volunteered with Washington Trails Association. Holds a Bachelor of Arts from Reed College, as well as a BFA and an apprenticeship.
Christy Christopher — Christopher lives in Hood River, is director of human resources and communications at Columbia Gorge Education Service District and was formerly a small business owner and teacher. Christopher holds Master’s degrees from Stanford University and Boston University. She served on the Hood River Budget Committee in 2018.
Debbie Dennis — Dennis lives in Hood River, is a self employed business owner (Riverhood Rentals) and freelance marketing consultant, Nike Vision. Dennis holds a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Dayton in sports management.
Brian Hackett — Hacket lives in Hood River, holds a Master’s degree from Columbia University and has prior government service as a board member for the Hood River County Library District, 2019-2023.
Mike Howard — Howard lives in Hood River, is director of administration for The Next Door and has prior experience as aquatic center supervisor for Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District. Howard holds a Master’s degree from John F. Kennedy University.
Raul Marquez — Marquez lives in Hood River, is co-owner of Marquez Maintenance in the Gorge and has worked as a loan officer, volunteer soccer coach and for the St. Mary’s finance committee.
Martha R. Ortega-Verduzco — Ortega-Verduzco lives in Mt. Hood-Parkdale, works as chief legal secretary for the Wasco County District Attorney’s office, and has government experience as a precinct officer and secretary for Hood River County Democrats.
Scott Paider — Paider lives in Hood River, is a small business owner (Western Edge Tree Service LLC) and previously worked for the National Forest Serve, 1994 through 1999.
Ice Fountain Water District
Three candidates have filed for two positions:
Loran Ayles — Ayles lives in Hood River and is a Int. Union operating engineer trade worker and small business owner. Prior government experience includes political campaigning, precinct committee person and alternate voting delegate to state conventions.
Brad Fowler — Fowler lives in Hood River, works as a farmer and is currently on the board.
Mark Russell — Russel lives in Hood River, manages Les Schwaab in Hood River, and served in the US Air Force.
Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District
Four candidates have filed for three positions:
Steven Short — Short lives in Parkdale, is retired, and has served on the board since 2011.
Andrew Snyder — Snyder lives in Parkdale, is president of Lava Bed Nursery, and was appointed to the board in 2021.
Jeanne Sreenan — Sreenan lives in Hood River, is agency owner of American Family Insurance and holds a Master’s in education from Portland State University. She has served on the board since 2015.
Vince Wilson — Wilson lives in Parkdale, is a battalion chief for Portland Fire & Rescue with many years working as a paramedic and firefighter, including management. Wilson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in fire administration from Eastern Oregon University.
Port of Cascade Locks
Position 1 — CONTESTED
Carrie Klute — Klute lives in Cascade Locks and is program manager at Insitu, Inc., where she manages large budgets, tight resources, and multi-million dollar government contracts. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Governors University.
John Stipan — Stipan lives in Cascade Locks, works in person centered services and has worked for the Springdale Job Core. Stipan has served on the board eight years, and holds a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Bethany College.
Position 2 — CONTESTED
Brenda Lee Cramblett — Cramblett lives in Cascade Locks, is retired, and an occupational background that includes American Waterways Inc., Sternwheeler Columbia Gorge Port of Cascade Locks, Bridge of the Gods toll collector, and owner of Cascade Locks Ice Cream and Deli from 2007 to 2014. Crablett served on the board from 2010-2014.
Brad Lorang — Lorang lives in Cascade Locks, works as Iron Eagle Trailers framing department manager and has worked as a metal artist, sculptor and fabricator. He served as mayor of Cascade Locks in 2008 and was vice president of the Cascade Locks Port Commission from 2015 to the present.
Position 3 — CONTESTED
Dean Bump — Bump lives in Cascade Locks, is retired and formerly worked with the Port of Portland. He has previously served as a port commissioner.
Albert Nance — Nance lives in Cascade Locks, works as a professional account director and served by appointment on the Port of Cascade Locks budget committee. Nance holds a Bachelors degree from the Texas State University.
Port of Hood River
Position 5 — CONTESTED
Tor Bieker — Bieker lives in Hood River, employed as a homemaker and commercial pilot, holds a Master’s degree from The Ohio State University and is currently vice chair of the Port of Hood River’s Airport Advisory Committee.
Jim Klaas — Klaas lives in Hood River, working in computer aided design, in a machine shop specializing in prototypes. Prior experience includes owning several businesses, CAD designer and machinist, production quality control manager and more. Klaas holds a Bachelor’s of Science from Pennsylvania State University.
Position 4 — Kristi Chapman
Wy’East Rural Fire Protection District
Two candidates have filed for two positions, Chad Muenzer and Larry Packer.
Parkdale Sanitary District
One candidate has filed for three positions, Ellisa Fellows.
Commented