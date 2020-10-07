Rod Runyon (incumbent)
Rod Runyon. Retired Financial Services 25 years; Broadcasting & Operations Management 15 years; City Councilor (2 years); Wasco County Commissioner (8 years); Port of The Dalles Commissioner (8 years); City Planning Commission (4 years); Committees: Mid Columbia Housing (8 years); MC Community Action-low income (8 years); MC Economic Development (8 years); Oregon Counties Executive Board and Treasurer (1 year).
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
Self employed. Tools of budgeting and planning for daily business personally and with clients. Asking questions on all sides of an issue were part of my Financial Services career and in Broadcasting roles for news and talk show host. Elected County Commissioner, Port Commissioner, City Councilor. Appointed Planning Commissioner.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
My training and questioning nature and broad based career background have been coupled with volunteer activity giving back to my community throughout my working and retired life. There are few things that I take at face value. I do the research and enjoy listening to citizen issues and attempting to find solutions.
Concerns:
1. Recovering from the coronavirus by rebuilding our local economy through continued examination of local rules, regulations, permitting, zoning and the general welfare. Lobbying the State where needed to facilitate local progress.
2. Our community needs infrastructure repair and improvement.
3. Housing needs across the board.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
Announced but not passed yet. The CRGC with the backing of the Friends of The Gorge would keep us to 20 acres at a time, max 50. The City and partner agencies are already at work in D.C. to fight this. If the CRGC passes this at the commission level, it could be a year long battle at the Federal level. Previous City reports shows 20 year need of more than 500 acres. Less available land means market prices go up. The City has to be vigilant and involved. Good luck with any noble deeds if this limitation goes forward.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of you term.
That I made decisions for the general good of the community by researching both sides of every issue and not some personal agenda.
Tiffany Prince
Born and raised in The Dalles by Sam Prince and Therese Dalrymple. A graduate of Wahtonka High School, and alumni of WSU with degrees in Political Science and Business. Upon returning I worked as CGCC’s Executive Assistant. Promoted in 2020 I now work with students to empower pride in The Dalles.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
As The Dalles native I’m uniquely aware of challenges young adults face in town. In addition, while at CGCC I’ve learned how boards/councils’ function, which I’ll bring to Council if elected. As Chair of Wasco County Distinguished Young Women’s and President of the Beautification Committee I’ve furthered my qualifications.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns
I’m running because three generations of adults in The Dalles have had a failure of representation for decades and my top concerns are:
1. The lack of diversity on City Council which fails to represent our growing community. I am running to give voice to all residents especially those currently neglected.
2. Why is rent so high for commercial property and yet there are so many dark windows in town?
3. When taking a deep look at taxes, the amount going to Urban Renewal and Non-Profits I’m concerned about the lack of accountability especially when concerning my previous points.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
The more businesses in town the more opportunity, including for both homeowners and renters. Citizens ability to live in The Dalles is important for our success. Providing housing must be holistic and consider all citizens. Affordable housing, while elusive, must be addressed. We can incentivize developers while also protecting people’s property values. There are creative solutions that should be priority. In addition I won’t ignore local businesses by passing their support onto non-profits. Rather, I’ll make entrepreneurial support a City priority. The Dalles needs smart leadership willing to have the difficult conversations required for our success as a community.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To get through COVID-19 we need to be a team. It is difficult to not be social, we’re humans, so please follow the CDC. Practice distancing and use a mask. If you can be safe please support local businesses, gather safely, and follow the guidelines to get through the pandemic.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
Creating a more sustainable vision and future for The Dalles and Wasco County by encouraging a vibrant and livable community for both residents and visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.