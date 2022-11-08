The Dalles Chamber delivered thank you cookies to several businesses in The Dalles last week and during the month of October as recognition for all the businesses do for visitors in our town, part of the Hood-Gorge Regional Tourism’s thank you project to show appreciation for those businesses who help serve an important part of the tourism industry in their communities during and post pandemic.

Assisting with the effort of the thank you cookies were two Travel Oregon Commissioners: David Penilton, who serves on Travel Portland, Oregon Tourism Leadership Academy and Clackamas Tourism Development Council, and Mia Sheppard, who has been a member of the South East Oregon Resource Advisory Council and served in a leadership role with the Travel Oregon Recreation Means Business Initiative, collaborating with stakeholders to improve and expand recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.