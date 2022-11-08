The Dalles Chamber delivered thank you cookies to several businesses in The Dalles last week and during the month of October as recognition for all the businesses do for visitors in our town, part of the Hood-Gorge Regional Tourism’s thank you project to show appreciation for those businesses who help serve an important part of the tourism industry in their communities during and post pandemic.
Assisting with the effort of the thank you cookies were two Travel Oregon Commissioners: David Penilton, who serves on Travel Portland, Oregon Tourism Leadership Academy and Clackamas Tourism Development Council, and Mia Sheppard, who has been a member of the South East Oregon Resource Advisory Council and served in a leadership role with the Travel Oregon Recreation Means Business Initiative, collaborating with stakeholders to improve and expand recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.
The personal visits with a bag of cookies and a kind note added that personal touch to each of the businesses and the important role they have in the local economy.
“It was a privilege to take our visiting commissioners around to a few of our downtown businesses and introduce them to the store owners, management, and staff," said Lisa Farquharson, president/CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. "They introduced themselves and asked questions of each business that allowed them to get to know the businesses and the people in them."
Both commissioners want to come back for an extended stay and just to explore and play, she added.
The chamber has been saying "a big thank you to all our businesses for their creativity to stay in business, and their persistence to serve the community, and their patience as we all endured this trying time.
"I encourage residents to shop local and support our businesses, as we are still recovery and will be for a few more years," Farquharson said. "They need us now and we need to keep every dollar local if we want these businesses to stay open and keep our community vibrant."
