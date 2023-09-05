WHITE SALMON — The Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen will host a Koroga fundraiser for the Najijali Project will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at 415 Strawberry Mountain Lane.

The Rotary Global Grant is set to end, and the fundraiser will help the community continue running the program. Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen has set a goal of raising $10,000. Funds collected will be used for scholarships, materials and supplies for the vocational training program located in Chwele, Kenya.