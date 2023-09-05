WHITE SALMON — The Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen will host a Koroga fundraiser for the Najijali Project will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at 415 Strawberry Mountain Lane.
The Rotary Global Grant is set to end, and the fundraiser will help the community continue running the program. Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen has set a goal of raising $10,000. Funds collected will be used for scholarships, materials and supplies for the vocational training program located in Chwele, Kenya.
“The Najijali Project is an amazing example of how our community can come together through our Rotary Club and serve people in need around the world,” said Tamara Kaufman, Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen chair of grants/international service. “Utilizing The Rotary Foundation global grant opportunities, our small club helps promote peace by giving people an opportunity to thrive.
“It is so satisfying to meet, work with, and help people from other countries and cultures,” she said. “It also helps us appreciate the amazing country where we live and the resources we have access to when we are in need.”
There will be African food, wine and dancing, music by Jamba Marimba, viewing of the Najijali Project documentary and stories from East Africa with a suggested donation of $100 per person.
