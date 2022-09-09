Dakota and Greg Wilkins love a good party.
The couple, married in 2021, live in North Bonneville and, having lived in the area most of their youth, are well acquainted with The Gorge. They both have full time careers — Dakota teaches kindergarten and Greg works in the restaurant/brewery industry — but when the idea of a cool, vintage truck turned party vehicle came up, Dakota couldn’t get it out of her head.
The very cool 1956 Red GMC was sitting in the garage of a close family friend. The truck was driven on occasion for household chores, but mostly kept garaged. Dakota admitted Greg thought the idea of a tap truck was a bit far-fetched and was on the fence about it, but when he saw the truck in the garage, his jaw dropped.
He was excited for the potential of the truck and he, too, saw the business idea might be possible.
Family and friends were quizzed on the idea of the new business, some pitched in to get things going and soon enough it was happening. Dakota remembers a good friend said to her, “It’s the people that have great ideas, and just take the leap, that see true success in life. Lots of people have great ideas, but they are too afraid to do it.”
And so, Better Together Tap Truck was born. “It has been a team effort to get the business going and we are excited to see our dream become a reality,” she said.
Dakota and Greg said working full-time takes priority, but the idea of the tap truck is something they can do together during seasonal months — it made sense with the short season we have in the Gorge and the beautiful summers we all like to take advantage of. It also happens to be the time of year Dakota is off from teaching school.
The Wilkins have a job they can enjoy doing together, helping to host parties and events throughout the Gorge. Overall, the response has been overwhelming. People like the unique experience of this truck pulling up to their events, they said. It’s a standout, promotes engaging conversation and is something the guests remember. Who wouldn’t want a photo next to a classic red 1956 GMC tap truck?
If you want to reserve the Better Together Tap Truck, you will want to reserve now for 2023. They are available for all types of events and have been included in community parties, rehearsal dinners, weddings, birthday celebrations, brewery events and business events.
Almost any event that needs beverages will work.
“We talk about the type of drinks they want on the tap truck. We have four taps that can be beer, cider, seltzer, kegged wine,” Dakota said. “Then two taps that we can make batched cocktails to serve, like margaritas, mojitos, palomas, etc. Or we can serve mocktails, or root beer floats from those two taps.”
It’s custom tailored to what the client needs which is based off their initial client/business visit. Better Together Tap Truck will pick up the beverage kegs the day of the event and show up at the event to tap and serve. Better Together will travel 50 miles from North Bonneville for the regular service cost. If it further than 50 miles, then a travel cost is added. They serve for three to six hours, depending on the need.
When asked where they get the kegs, Dakota explained, “Of course we love local breweries and cideries and work with them a lot. But we can pick up kegs from breweries and cideries in the Portland metro area and Vancouver area as well.”
The Wilkins talked about how amazing people have been in the community. They are very appreciative of all the people who have helped them along the way and continue to encourage their success, including spreading the word of their business.
“It really is such a blast to be able to be a part of these events and help everyone celebrate,” said Dakota. “People are just so happy being together, and that’s what life is all about, we are better together!”
