Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and local and regional partners are working together to clearly identify gaps in high-speed Internet service, ensure that funding decisions are based on accurate service information, and learn about how our region is using broadband today to support businesses, residents, and communities.
“Your response with help community leaders identify the best strategies to address broadband access challenges in our area,” said a press release. “Thank you in advance for taking the time to respond.”
