HR bookmobile fairgrounds

Hood River County Library District partnered with Hood River Christmas Project in December, bringing the bookmobile to the fairgrounds’ pick up location one day so families could pick out free books and have a snack; the other two days, they had a table inside the Community Building. It was so popular that “we had to drop off more books and more snacks,” said Bilingual Outreach Librarian Yelitza Vargas-Boots.  

 Contributed photo

ODELL — You can walk into Hood River County Library District’s fourth branch, but you must wait until it comes to a complete stop.

The library district received its long-awaited bookmobile — a little over a year after its purchase, thanks to supply chain issues — at the end of October. Now it brings books, crafts, resource materials, wifi and even snacks to visitors at the Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road each Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Bookmobile Rachael and Yeli

Hood River County Library District Director Rachael Fox and Bilingual Outreach Librarian Yelitza Vargas-Boots are in the process of expanding the new bookmobile route into other neighborhoods, but for now, it comes to Odell every Saturday.
Bookmobile open house

Library patrons check out the new bookmobile during a wet November open house.