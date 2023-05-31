Bamba’s Indian Restaurant Bar

Deepak Bamba, owner of Bamba’s Indian Restaurant Bar in The Dalles, poses behind the counter of the recently opened restaurant.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

The local flavors of downtown The Dalles have gotten just a bit broader this year.

Located on Court Street, Bamba’s Indian Restaurant Bar sells a diverse and flavorful variety of Northern Indian food and drinks, including traditional Punjabi-style cuisine. According to The Times of India, a popular Indian English language daily newspaper and digital media outlet, Punjabi cuisine “is known for it’s rich, buttery flavors, along with the extensive vegetarian and meat dishes.” Punjab, a state in the northwestern region of India, is the home state of restaurant owner Deepak Bamba, who lived there until nearly nine years ago, when he relocated to the United States.

On March 20, the Wasco County Sheriff Office gathered for a tasty dinner at Bamba’s Indian Restaurant Bar.