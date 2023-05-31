Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The local flavors of downtown The Dalles have gotten just a bit broader this year.
Located on Court Street, Bamba’s Indian Restaurant Bar sells a diverse and flavorful variety of Northern Indian food and drinks, including traditional Punjabi-style cuisine. According to The Times of India, a popular Indian English language daily newspaper and digital media outlet, Punjabi cuisine “is known for it’s rich, buttery flavors, along with the extensive vegetarian and meat dishes.” Punjab, a state in the northwestern region of India, is the home state of restaurant owner Deepak Bamba, who lived there until nearly nine years ago, when he relocated to the United States.
Bamba, who now splits his time living in Camas, Wash., with his family and The Dalles, made the decision to open a restaurant in The Dalles after noticing that there were no Indian food options in the Gorge area at the time. “I thought, ‘It’s a good opportunity to start a new Indian restaurant,’ so I just jumped in,” he said.
He opened and now operates the restaurant with the support of his family, especially that of his godfather Darshan Pataria, whom Bamba has known since 1999, and has provided cooking knowledge and paternal support throughout the entire process. “He’s guiding us,” said Bamba. “We’re just following his directions.”
Officially opening to the public earlier this year, Bamba said the community has embraced them with open arms. “I love the people,” he said. “They are so welcoming. I get tons of support from The Dalles, and also Hood River area and White Salmon; they are all coming over here.”
With dishes in a variety of styles and flavor profiles, Bamba’s Restaurant has something for everyone to enjoy. If you are trying Indian food for the first time, Bamba recommends dishes such as the Butter Chicken Masala — a chicken and creamy tomato sauce-based dish, the mango chicken curry, or, for those who are looking for a vegetarian option, the Malai Kofta — fried balls of potato and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a creamy gravy, and the Palak Paneer — a creamed spinach dish with pan-fried paneer.
While the recipes served at Bamba’s includes a variety of spices to make the dishes as flavorful as possible, a common misconception that Bamba wanted to clear up for any locals who may be hesitant to try Indian food for the first time is the idea that all of it is spicy. “It’s not true,” he said, noting that, upon request, the food can be made as spicy as desired, but the dishes as they are won’t automatically be hot. “You should try it first,” said Bamba.
With the summer months coming up, Bamba’s plans on expanding their menu to include Indian ice creams, in flavors such as mango and coffee, as well as fresh juices to give you a tasty and refreshing cool-down during the hot weather. Customers will be able to enjoy these with the already available mango lassi, a cold, blended drink made with mango puree and yogurt for a healthier smoothie alternative.
According to a May 14 Facebook post, starting June 1 Bamba’s will also be expanding their menu to include a lunchtime buffet that will have both meat and vegetarian options available, offering customers a chance to sample a variety of their dishes at once. “It would be amazing to see everyone come and support us and we would really appreciate it,” said the post. Bamba’s also provides catering services for events such as wedding or charity functions.
Looking to the future, Bamba is excited for further opportunities to bring Indian culture to the community, hoping to potentially participate in next year’s cherry festival by bringing in musicians and dancers to demonstrate traditional Indian wedding celebrations, if possible.
“I’m not promising [anything] … but I’m trying next year if I can,” said Bamba. “I’m excited for next year right now.”
He also hopes that in the future, Bamba’s can open branches in Hood River and White Salmon, but in the meantime, wants to thank everyone in the community for their continuous support as Bamba’s continues to grow and serve the Gorge with authentic flavors and delicious experiences. “Much, much appreciated,” said Bamba.
Bambas Indian Restaurant Bar is located at 312 Court St. in The Dalles. They are open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 4:30-9 p.m. daily. They can be reached at 541-769-0076 or at care@bambathedalles.com. Visit their website bambathedalles.com, or their Facebook page, Bamba’s Indian Food Bar.
