The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) met Dec. 13 to address finance issues, timeline updates and design contracts. The group is comprised of mayors Kate McBride (Hood River), Martha Keethler (White Salmon), Betty Barnes (Bingen), and county commissioners Jake Anderson (Klickitat) along with Mike Fox and Bob Benton (Hood River).
Kevin Greenwood, project director, for the Bridge Replacement effort asked Fred Kowell to review the Port of Hood River’s finance situation and how past toll increases affect revenue generated. In Dec. 2017, the port board of commissioners approved a $1 raise in cash fees and $0.20 increase in breeze-by toll fees. These increases were intended to aid the rehabilitation of the current bridge, with any funds leftover going towards to the replacement effort.
In June, the port hired lobbyists to advocate for the replacement project. Kowell said lobbying efforts have shifted focus from general projects to mainly campaigning for the bridge repair and replacement. According to a port schedule of revenues and expenditures, In 2020 the port paid $153,331 from the general fund to lobbyists, and will pay $202,333 for additional work with legislators in 2021.
The port will continue to work towards a new bridge, but until 2026 — when construction is slated to begin — the current overpass is in need of repair. Executive Director for the Port of Hood River Michael McElwee said the lift span ropes and approach ramps are in need of dire attention. Those two projects must be completed within a calendar year and will cost approximately $2.6 million.
