Ailene Hibbard has worked at the Hood River News since 1972, but these days she focuses on the paper's clip file archives. 

As do all of our staff here at Columbia Gorge News, I wear a lot of hats: I’m lifestyle editor; I’m a features and news reporter; I put together our event calendar; and I go through our bound copies of previous editions to find noteworthy or humorous stories to include in our Yesteryears column.

I am also our obituary department.

Twice a week, Ailene saves ads and stories for files such as these clips from the 1970s to the present in her “Fire Department” file.
Ailene Hibbard stores a recent Hood River News story into one of her many clip files.