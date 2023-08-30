WHITE SALMON — Board members received construction updates on two ongoing projects at the Aug. 24 White Salmon Valley School District meeting.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said the parking lot project at Columbia High, Henkle Middle and Wallace & Pricilla Stevenson Intermediate schools is not expected to be fully ready for use on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
“We have a contingency plan in place for an alternate drop off and pick up for parents and our buses,” he said. “The anticipated completion date is just on or around Labor Day.” Communications were sent out to families noting the temporary changes Monday.
Polkinghorn said the floor project at WPSIS, stemming from a flood last spring, was expected to be finished by Aug. 25. However, because of the nature of the project, Polkinghorn warned it may not be completed by the first day of school. Asbestos contained in the old flooring adhesive triggered a work stoppage and investigation by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and a full day of prep work is still needed to repair the concrete ground down during the process.
“The abatement work is causing a substantial amount of disruption to our staff, as all their materials and curriculum are locked away and inaccessible until the abatement is complete,” he said. “… The reality we are facing is the building may not be ready for staff and students in time for school to open despite our best efforts.”
Polkinghorn said in a follow-up email Monday evening that classes at WPSIS will be delayed until Sept. 5.
•••
Board action included approving a sports user fee of $75 per sport at Columbia High School and $50 per sport at Henkle Middle School, presented by Athletic Director A.J. Valencia. Families will continue to receive a 50% discount for multi-sport athletes, he said. ASB cards will remain at $40.
The increase is necessary due to the rising costs of equipment, uniforms, game balls and other necessities to run the sports, as well as increased officiating fees, Valencia said.
Student athletic fees have remained the same for nearly two decades, Director Peter Harkema (position 5) said before asking about options for families who find the new cost prohibitive. Board Chair Alan Reitz (position 1) voiced similar concerns.
“We want you to participate — and every student should have the opportunity to participate,” Harkema said. “If people say, ‘We can’t do this,’ we will work with them.”
Valencia said there are payment plans available. “We don’t want to create financial burdens for families,” he said, adding his department will work with those who can’t afford the fees. Ultimately, the board approved the motion unanimously.
Brent Gimlin was approved the district’s new transportation director. Polkighorn said Gimlin “was our clear choice for the position because of his knowledge of the districts, his leadership of the maintenance cooperative and his great reputation amongst the transportation staff. I am happy to have Brent join the leadership team in our district and look forward to his direction and development of the Mid-Columbia Transportation Cooperative.”
The cooperative includes the districts of Lyle, Klickitat and White Salmon. Gimlin had three interviews: A meeting with drivers, directors and superintendents; a second with just the superintendents; and a final with Polkinghorn.
Polkinghorn said that the transportation department held its annual bus drive training Aug. 23. Gimlin and Trainer Bill Bregin hosted drivers from the Mid-Columbia Transportation Co-op — Lyle and Klickitat — and Stevenson-Carson School District. The two “did an outstanding job of reminding drivers of their responsibilities, how to foster positive relationships with their students, and procedures to follow to ensure the safe transport of students to and from school and their activities,” he said.
Polkinghorn also offered condolences to the McCauley family, who recently lost their oldest son, Sawyer, a 2022 CHS graduate, from an apparent drug-related accident.
“The family is devastated, as is everyone who knows the McCauleys and Sawyer,” he said. "This was crushing news for our small community, and our hearts are with Todd and Jen, and their children Lilli and Jasper.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family at www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-sawyer-mccully.
According to the district’s website, school counselors are available to support students via email or phone. For contact information, visit www.wsvsd.org/article/1205133.
All materials from the Aug. 24 meeting can be found at go.boarddocs.com/wa/wsvsd/Board.nsf/Public.
The next board meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 28.
Commented