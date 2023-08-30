WHITE SALMON — Board members received construction updates on two ongoing projects at the Aug. 24 White Salmon Valley School District meeting.

Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said the parking lot project at Columbia High, Henkle Middle and Wallace & Pricilla Stevenson Intermediate schools is not expected to be fully ready for use on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 30.