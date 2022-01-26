Purchasing an annual transit GOrge Pass for $40 won’t just get you to Multnomah Falls and beyond, it supports regional search and rescue and low income program passes as well as diversity and equity in the Gorge, Kate Drennan of Mid-Columbia Economic Development District told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The GOrge Pass creates a single transit pass accessing routes from The Dalles to Portland, and is “opening doors for those not traditionally able to access the Gorge,” Drennan noted.
The pass allows riders to navigate multiple bus routes — operated by multiple agencies — as a single, integrated bus system.
The pass was launched in the fall. “We are at the start of this journey,” Drennan said. “These passes are really great for those that get them. It does great things for the Gorge. The more we can get people into transit, the better for all of us.
“This is laying the foundation for the future,” she added.
The pass is being marketed both for local commuters seeking a more cost effective and environmentally friendly alternative to driving within the Gorge region, and visitors wanting to explore the Gorge without the hassle of visitor passes or limited parking at popular sites.
Buses are operated by CAT (Hood River), Mount Adams Transportation Service, Skamania County Transit and The Link (The Dalles). Routs extend as far east as Goldendale in Washington and The Dalles in Oregon, and as far west as Gateway in Portland and Fisher’s Landing in Vancouver.
The pass is relatively new, and MCEDD is marketing the pass both in the Gorge and elsewhere in the state. “We are trying to spread the word,” Drennan said. In the Portland market, they will be focusing their message on spring trips. “We should see an increase in rider in the spring,” she said.
Those visiting popular sites like Multnomah Falls via transit aren’t required to pay visitor fees, and the agency is using its website, gorgepass.com, to help visitors plan trip and even suggest stops and activities at various points in the Gorge.
The website encourages visitors, and residents of the area, to “Get your GOrge Pass and start enjoying (and protecting) everything the Columbia Gorge has to offer — including trails, pubs, events, skiing, museums, ice cream, parks, waterfronts, main streets, and all things National Scenic Area (Multnomah Falls!). Plus trips to the city or the airport and, of course, commuting and trips to the grocery store or doctor’s office.
“Help protect the Gorge by visiting car-free. Your transit trip reduces congestion and you get to avoid parking hassles and skip the need for trail or parking permits.”
The pass is $40 adults, $20 youth, and can be purchased as a card or as a phone app. One dollar from each pass purchased goes to the Gorge Equity Fund, which includes funding for outdoor equity organizations, donations to search and rescue efforts and passes for low income programs. Employers can also purchase passes for their employees, and a second pass will be given to the Equity Fund.
The site offers trip suggestions by season: This winter, Mt. Hood Meadows, Teacup and Government Camp are featured on the trip list. Drennan noted riders can bring their skis and snowboards. Video tutorials are in the works to offer “how to” details of best use the system, like traveling with skis to Mt. Hood.
Commented