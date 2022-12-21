Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
This outdoor scene, “Santa better call an insurance agent,” is a favorite of residents at Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles. Each year, Two Little Love Birds event planning and decorating come to OVH to spread holiday cheer.
The day following Thanksgiving around the Oregon Veteran’s Home, The Dalles, the signs begin to show that “Two Little Love Birds,” a local event planning and decorating business, will soon be decking its hallowed halls and grounds with hometown country cheer and whimsy.
For the past five years, OVH has had the privilege of having their attention to detail and fun ringing in the holiday season and spreading joy into the New Year. Every year they add a little something new and change things up a bit. There’s always something extra special that really get our honored veterans and veteran’s spouses out and about in the hallways watch with excitement to see what they will create.
Jennifer Ashley, owner of Two Little Love Birds, and Tracie Schubert have made friends amongst the residents and staff who look forward to seeing them as they spread the cheer up and down the halls. The two merry elves set about making such wonderful outdoor scenes as “Christmas at Elk Camp,” complete with an actual vintage camp trailer, a very realistic fake fire, and game sled for hauling out your thirty-point buck. The hunters here at OVH really enjoyed that one and much reminiscing and swapping of tall tales of hunts gone by was sparked.
One year there was a 1948/50-something pickup fully rigged up to represent having gone out to the woods and cut down the Christmas tree. They have created a fishing scenario with a boat and lighted fishing polls. One year an entire herd of lighted deer frolicked all around the building.
This year, the residents’ favorite scene is “Santa better call his insurance agent, because he’s had a bit of an accident.” Perhaps he shouldn’t have let his reindeer drink all that eggnog. Everyone’s getting a great laugh out of it, and no one was injured, so it’s all in good fun!
The decorations inside are traditional with a country twist. Every seating area down the main hall is decorated with special vignettes. Little details such as a pair of old-fashioned hockey skates invoke memories of gliding across and icy pond with your friends as steamy plumes of laughter fill the air. Realistic trees and a carpet of snow create a forest of magic in the main lobby and many other gathering places throughout the building.
Our honored veterans look forward every year to seeing what joy they bring to our hearts and eyes. Everyone at OVH really appreciates the fantastic talents, cheerful smiles, and engaging banter of our favorite decorating team, Jennifer and Tracie.
Commented