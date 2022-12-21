Oregon Vet Home

For the past five years, OVH has had the privilege of having "Two Little Love Birds" attention to detail and fun ringing in the holiday season and spreading joy into the New Year. 

The day following Thanksgiving around the Oregon Veteran’s Home, The Dalles, the signs begin to show that “Two Little Love Birds,” a local event planning and decorating business, will soon be decking its hallowed halls and grounds with hometown country cheer and whimsy.

For the past five years, OVH has had the privilege of having their attention to detail and fun ringing in the holiday season and spreading joy into the New Year. Every year they add a little something new and change things up a bit. There’s always something extra special that really get our honored veterans and veteran’s spouses out and about in the hallways watch with excitement to see what they will create.

Oregon Vet Home

This outdoor scene, “Santa better call an insurance agent,” is a favorite of residents at Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles. Each year, Two Little Love Birds event planning and decorating come to OVH to spread holiday cheer. 
Oregon Vet Home

Details such as these skates, at right, remind residents of ice skating with family and friends in the past.
Oregon Vet Home

For the past five years, OVH has had the privilege of having "Two Little Love Birds" attention to detail and fun ringing in the holiday season and spreading joy into the New Year. 