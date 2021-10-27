Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, hosts its annual Veterans Day service Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event will also be live-streamed.
Participants will include Pastor Carl Casey, Parkdale Nazarene Church & Legion Commander; Dennis Leonard, American Legion Post No. 22; Cub Scout Pack No. 282 & Boy Scout Troop No. 282; Nick Kirby, Representative of Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507; and Daughters of the American Revolution (Celilo Chapter).
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11, honoring military veterans. Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, a U.S. public holiday in May. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who have died while in military service.
