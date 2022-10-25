Klickitat Public Utility District (KPUD) officials are investigating a substation outage that occurred Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, in the Alderdale area.

According to LuAnn Mata with KPUD, power was restored around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 after KPUD resources were pulled from other jobs and deployed to this location to de-energize the substation, assess the damage and determine how to restore power as quickly as possible.