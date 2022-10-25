Klickitat Public Utility District (KPUD) officials are investigating a substation outage that occurred Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, in the Alderdale area.
According to LuAnn Mata with KPUD, power was restored around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 after KPUD resources were pulled from other jobs and deployed to this location to de-energize the substation, assess the damage and determine how to restore power as quickly as possible.
A fire inside the substation resulted from damage to equipment and Alderdale Road was temporarily closed down as a safety precaution during the event. Due to the significant damage to the substation, KPUD field personnel constructed temporary structures that will stay in place until permanent repairs can be made, Mata said.
“KPUD would like to recognize our staff for their quick level headed response to this situation with their first priority being to secure safety for staff, bystanders and property."
They also recognized Bonneville Power Administration staff and Benton PUD staff being available in the event they were needed to secure the site, Mata said.
On Friday, Oct. 21, KPUD also had a failure with a connector on the transmission line in the Alderdale area; crews responded to the call, located the issue and completed the necessary repairs. Power was restored at 10:30 a.m.
The cause of the substation outage is still under investigation.
