Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) has secured funding for a feasibility study to help answer agriculture industry related questions the group has raised.
The project received a grant sponsored by State Reps. Anna Williams and Daniel Bonham, who pooled their allocation money and awarded CGCC a total of $2 million. Although most of the money will go towards a new childcare center, the ATEA received enough funding for a feasibility study.
Dan Spatz, CGCC special projects director, said the alliance envisions creating a curriculum for high school and college students who wish to further their agricultural education with the help of technology. A project overview was published Dec. 15 in the Columbia Gorge News. A feasibility study is the first step in realizing the program, Spatz said.
Ray Hoyt, of H. Ray Hoyt & Associates was contracted beginning March 1 to conduct the study.
“I am coming into this with eyes wide open,” said Hoyt. “My job is to see where the strengths are and if the resources are there for a sustainable program.”
Spatz said a few years ago farmers and agriculture workers approached the college with long and short term concerns. Issues like climate change, rising costs of farming, resource scarcity and COVID-19 have made it difficult to see a sustainable future for smaller family farms.
“Small family farming is big part of our culture here in the mid-Columbia,” said Spatz. “And we have to find a way to preserve that way of life.”
The ATEA also wants to make sure those working in agriculture can make a living wage.
Hoyt said the main objectives of the study are to identify goals and outcomes of the program, and most importantly put a price tag on implementing the education program. Hoyt was recommended to the college by the Executive Director of the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA), and former president of Blue Mountain CC, Cam Preus. “Her referral was really important to us,” said Spatz. “Suffice to say that she knows more about community colleges than just about anybody in the state of Oregon.”
Hoyt also has his fair share of work in the community college realm. He has more than 40 years of experience implementing and creating sustainable education programs around the state. In 1976, Hoyt got his start working for Central Oregon CommunityC and worked there for 28 years. He played an integral role in the establishment of the Center for Business and Industry. After moving on from COCC, Hoyt worked with other community colleges in Clackamas, Portland and Tillamook managing programs and helping students enter the workforce.
Hoyt is currently listening to farmers, orchardists, technology companies and business owners in the Columbia River Gorge.
•••
CGCC has a history of helping the industry and providing a pathway for students to earn their degrees. Spatz points to CGCC’s nursing program as a success story and proof these programs work.
Similar to the call for help from farmers, in the early 2000s local hospitals and health care facilities came to the college looking to alleviate costs of outsourcing nurses. The college introduced a nursing program in 2001 and partnered with colleges around the state to assist students in reaching higher education. CGCC joined forces with colleges like Oregon State University, Portland State University, Marylhurst University, Concordia University and Oregon Institute of Technology to guarantee a students admission to their school’s respective nursing programs. Since it’s implementation in 2001, Spatz estimates that somewhere around 300 nurses have moved on to get their degrees and work in established health care facilities.
Is it the hope that school districts can work together and make the same impact in the agricultural industry.
Commented