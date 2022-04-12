The 2022 Stevenson Grange No. 121 will begin its “Critical Issues Of Our Times” film series this month, featuring documentaries with the central theme of “Human Resilience” as part of the grange’s Community Resiliency programs. The film discussion will take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month, starting at 6:30 pm.
Films will be available through FVRL’s Kanopy video platform, whose app can be downloaded to any device or accessed via the website. Participants can view each film at their leisure and then pre-register on the library web site at fvrl.librarymarket.com/events/month, according to a press release. Once registered, attendees will get a direct link to the online meeting in their email.
Series details
April 26: The Mindfulness Movement: fvrl.kanopy.com/product/mindfulness-movement.
The Mindfulness Movement profiles the growing number of people who believe mindfulness — a peaceful quality of attention developed by focusing on the present moment in a non-judgmental way — can create a healthier, happier world.
May 24: Walk With Me: A Journey into Mindfulness: fvrl.kanopy.com/product/walk-me.
With unprecedented access, Walk With Me takes us deep inside the world-famous monastery of Zen Buddhist master Thich Nhat Hanh, and captures the life of a monastic community who have given up all their possessions for one common purpose — to practice the art of mindfulness.
This visceral film is a meditation on a community determined to develop a deep sense of presence, not just for themselves but for all those they love. As the seasons come and go, the monastics’ inner journey is amplified by insights from Thich Nhat Hanh’s early journals, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch (Official Selection at the SXSW Film Festival).
June 28: Voices of Resilience: Insight from Injury: fvrl.kanopy.com/product/voices-resilience.
This short documentary follows the struggles of a diverse group of veterans. Voices of Resilience offers examples of veterans who are opening up to ancient practices of yoga and meditation, warriors who are searching — and finally finding themselves — on a path towards inner peace.
•••
The Community Resiliency programs are co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange No. 121 and the Stevenson Community Library. All Community Resiliency programs are free and open to the public.
For program information, please Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or email repar@saw.net.
Call Stevenson Community Library at 509-427-5471 for directions on how to log on, or for more information.
