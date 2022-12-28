La Clinica medical van

Middy Tilghman, FNP, chats with a Cascade Locks resident during an open house for the La Clinica mobile clinic introduced by Once Community Health.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

In 2022, much of the disruption and concern brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic began to subside in its second year, as in-person events gradually became the norm once again. Classes resumed in Gorge schools, and businesses and churches returned to pre-pandemic operations.

By fall, masking up had become the exception rather than the rule, outside healthcare and congregate living settings, and the Gorge area began to explore what has since become our new, post-pandemic world. In this, part 1 of 2, we review some of the top stories of the first six months of 2022:

Search and rescue teams, including the Hood River-based Crag Rats, rescued a Eugene man Jan. 22. Photo courtesy HR County Sheriff’s Office

Catherine Kiewit is sworn in as mayor of Bingen during an online city council meeting. Contributed photo

February COVID tests.jpg

Chuck Ryan, site lead, checks his tablet for incoming reservations at the Curative PCR testing site in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Isabel Rodriguez and Alex Campos, testing site specialists, prepare to administer tests. Noah Noteboom photo
The Navigation Center, seen in an architect rendering above, will soon provide transitional tiny home housing, and a project is currently underway to purchased a local hotel for use as a more robust housing alternative. Location of the hotel has not yet...

March Shaniko wool.jpg

Ray and Teresa Talbott of Talbott Sheep Company sit outside their pastures of sheep, as Teresa wears the U.S. Olympic sweater.
March Ukraine Rally.jpg

Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network organized a rally in support of Ukraine on March 5 in downtown Hood River.
April Cherry Fest.JPG

Helen Elton, on the right, waves to the public as the grand marshal of the parade. Elton, now 99, was the first ever cherry queen in 1940.
April Azure Fire.JPG

 The Azure Headquarters building west of Dufur caught fire late at night on Tuesday, April 19, and continued to smolder throughout the next day.
May riverside apology.jpg

Jim and Ella Hasegawa find the names of family members among memorial luggage tags following a ceremony at the Hood River train depot May 13. Ella is holding Jim’s tag and those of his three siblings, Dorothy, Mark, and Toru. Each tag displayed the name, age, and government assigned identification number of the 431 Japanese-Americans who were forced into train cars in Hood River on May 13, 1942, for removal to detention camps in California. 
May Walker house.jpg

This historical house is located at 245 W. Jewett Blvd. in White Salmon. The City of White Salmon contemplated purchasing the property but ultimately rescinded their offer in May this year. It is still up for sale.
May athletic complex.jpg

Conceptual layout of the proposed new medical complex between Sixth and 10th streets west of Weber in The Dalles is presented to the Wasco County Board of Commissioners Nov. 3. The complex would replace Kramer Fields and Wasco County yards/storage areas currently at the site.
June Roe protest.jpg

Nearly two dozen protesters showed up at the Overlook Memorial Park in downtown Hood River on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case that federally protected women’s rights to an abortion. 
June food bank.jpg

Columbia Food Bank Philanthropy Manager Silvan Shawe and project superintendent Francisco Flores-Sanchez with O’Neil Construction stand outside of the warehouse that will become the new community food center.