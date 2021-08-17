Voters Will Decide Future of Middle Fork District Proposal
By a decision of county court rendered this week, the voters of the Upper Valley will ballot on Sept. 17 on the question of whether or not a Middle Fork Irrigation District shall be formed and the land involved in the irrigation project pay for the advantages which it derives from being in an irrigated area. If the voters decide in the affirmative, the new district will take over the stock and property of the Middle Fork Irrigation Co., one of the most successful farmer irrigation districts in the valley.
— Aug. 19, 1921, Hood River News
