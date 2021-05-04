Nan Noteboom
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River Valley Parks & Recreation board?
I originally decided to run because I believe that more women should hold public office. I also hoped to equitably represent Odell and Parkdale.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
This is my 25th year as a high school teacher at Hood River Valley High School. I also am the owner/broker of Noteboom Realty. I live in beautiful north Odell.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
I am an incumbent; I am hoping to see some of the projects we have started come to fruition.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The Hood River Parks and Rec District desperately needs sustainable funding. We currently have one of the lowest property tax rates in the state for districts our size, yet our community demands parks, trails, and recreational programming. We also need a new pool. If we want parks, trails, a public pool, and green space, we must have sustainable funding.
