Mike Fox
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the [name of board]?
It is generally recognized that our bridge needs to be replaced. It is old, narrow and many deem it unsafe. Replacement efforts have been too slow and fragmented. This needs to change immediately to make sure a new bridge is in place before the old one is shut down.
Bridge tolls are currently augmenting revenues from other sources to develop and maintain Port properties. Once bridge tolls are unavailable (highly likely with a new bridge), impacts will occur. We need to develop a transition plan to address these new realities.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I believe my background prepares me well to help.
With an Engineering Degree and 45 year career with a major engineering / construction company, I was responsible for major elements of project execution / control for mega projects worldwide. These projects included Airports, Roads / Bridges, Sea Ports etc. I am familiar with all types of contracting mechanisms. I am now retired and live in Parkdale. My family has lived in the Hood River valley continuously since the 1890’s.
My background uniquely prepares me to deal with the two major challenges facing the Port Commission.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Expediting replacement of the bridge. To do this help from communities on both sides of the bridge will be required. We need to raise approximately $350 to $450 million, which will be extremely difficult. We are in competition with other larger communities in trying to replace aging infrastructure. There is a glimmer of hope with the massive Infrastructure Bill being discussed in Washington DC. But we must act quickly!
Preparing, then transitioning other Port operations away from bridge toll revenues is also a priority. We have a few years to implement this change, however we must start now!
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The Port Administration as well as the Port Board of Commissioners have served the community well through the years. However, a much more focused effort is needed to find a way of replacing the bridge on an expedited basis. Tolls collected through the years were not set aside to fund a new bridge. They were used for existing bridge maintenance and Port property development including other Port properties such as the Airport. This reliance on bridge tolls must be eliminated in a carefully controlled manner. Use of future bridge tolls as collateral on property development activities must also be eliminated.
