Nonpartisan positions to be decided
Oregon’s Primary Election is May 17. Nonpartisan county commissioner positions will be decided in the May 17 primary election in Hood River counties.
Hood River County
Hood River county voters will choose three county commissioners in the May 17 election. All three positions are nonpartisan. No incumbents have filed for reelection. The following summaries are drawn from their candidate filings for the May 17 primary election.
County Commissioner Chair
Jennifer A. Euwer
Jennifer Euwer is a resident of Parkdale currently employed as a pear and cherry orchardist.
Euwer holds a bachelor of arts, economics, Stanford University; diploma, Hood River Valley High School.
Her previous government experience includes serving on the Hood River Planning Commission.
Ronald W. Rivers
Ronald W. Rivers is a resident of Parkdale currently employed as a farmer.
Rivers holds a bachelor’s degree from Oregon College of Education.
His governmental experience includes serving as Hood River Commissioner Chair from 2006-2018.
County Commissioner District 1
Leti Valle Moretti
Leti Vale Moretti is a Hood River resident currently employed as a training and development specialist at One Community Health.
Moretti’s occupational background includes WorkSource Washington Supervisor — Columbia Gorge and affiliates; Blue Zones project community program manager, The Dalles; The Next Door, Inc., manager of health promotion services; Hood River County School District Community Education, outreach facilitator; Radio Tierra KZAS station manager.
Moretti holds a bachelor of arts, psychology, University of Hawaii at Manoa; associate of arts, general, College of the Siskiyous, general; diploma, Hood River Valley High School. She is a certified community health worker and trainer.
Her prior governmental experience includes serving with the Hood River County Transportation District (CAT), 2015-present; Hood River County Planning Commission, district 1, 2021-present; ODF Wildland-Urban Interface and Statewide Wildfire Risk Mapping and Rulemaking advisory committees, 2021 to present; and Columbia Gorge Health Council, 2016 to 2019.
Kathleen Sanders, RPH
A resident of Hood River, Kathleen Sanders, RPH, a pharmacist, is currently employed at Walmart in Hood River.
Occupational background includes Walmart, Lake Oswego; Kmart, Tualatin and The Dalles; Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles; Providence-Hood River, and Martin Sanders Construction, Hood River.
Her educational background includes a bachelor of pharmacy from Oregon State University; associates of science, pre-pharmacy, Clackamas Community College; diploma, Hood River Valley High School; and engineering classes at Allan Hancock Community College.
County Commissioner District 3
Ed Weathers
Ed Weathers is currently employed at Duckwall Fruit Company in Hood River.
Weathers holds a Bachelor of Science, business administration, from Oregon State University.
His prior government experience includes Hood River City Council; Hood River Budget Committee; Hood River Planning Commission (current); Westside Rural Fire District (current).
Hood River County Justice of the Peace
John A. Harvey
A Hood River resident, John A. Harvey currently serves as Hood River County Justice of the Peace. His position is uncontested.
