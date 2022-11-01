THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles terminated a grant partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) concerning a project on First Street, at the regular city council meeting Oct. 24.

The project, which concerns a stretch of First Street starting from the railroad crossing at Union and ending at Laughlin, is a street reconstruction that involves new utility lines, new sidewalks with ADA ramps and new asphalt. The grant agreement was signed in May 2008, and the project (originally intended to be on a larger scale) was partially funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grant, with $1.6 million in federal funds being awarded.