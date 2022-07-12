Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Sunset Series at Thunder Island Brewing
601 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks
July 13, 6:30 p.m. Glitterfox to perform as part of the Thunder Island Brewing Sunset Series in Cascade Locks. No cover charge.
Honey Jays at Kickstand
1235 State St. No. 100,
Hood River
July 13, 7 p.m. — Acoustic singer-songwriter duo Honey Jays to play at Kickstand. No cover charge.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 14, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Greenneck Daredevils. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
July 15, 6 p.m. — Hood River hip-hop tribute Vitamin D. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
July 19, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Good Co. with Victor Johnson & James Andrews, $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 7 p.m.
Double Mountain Brewery summer shows
8 Fourth St., Hood River
July 15, 7 p.m. — Country artist Amanda Richards & The Good Long Whiles.
Bargeway shows
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
July 14, 6:30 p.m. — Zach Peickert tributes legend Waylon Jennings with two sets of classic country music. No cover charge.
July 15, 6 p.m. — Jennifer Batten & Full Steam to play United Way fundraiser. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 17, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
Trout Lake Alien Blues Festival
22 Deanna Drive, Trout Lake
July 16, 12 p.m. — Moe Dixon; AJ Fullerton and Jake Friel; Christopher Worth and David Jacobs Strain; The Rae Gordon Band. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 day of show.
Columbia River Music Fest
1023 Irvine St. W., The Dalles
July 16, 5 p.m. — National recording artists Cloverdayle will be joined by local artists Briana Renea and Zac Grooms at Fort Dalles Riders Club. Tickets $25, $5 12 and under.
Tectonic SHIFT Festival 2022
OR-216, Grass Valley
July 14-17 — Three-day music and arts festival including DJs, performers, and art installations. Tickets online.
Bram Bratá Steel Band Concert
2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River
July 15, 6 p.m. — Enjoy and glass of wine and listen to an eclectic mix of traditional Caribbean, Pop covers, and upbeat classical music. Free admission, all ages welcome.
