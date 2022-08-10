The Joint Climate Resiliency Committee, with representation from the City of The Dalles and Wasco County, meets 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the upstairs conference room at The Dalles City Hall and online via Zoom.
Committee reports include an inventory of climate resiliency activities within participating organizations. Discussion items include reports on other community climate action plans; review of brainstorming list from July’s meeting; and protocol to add agenda items.
The next meeting of the committee will be Sept. 9.
Zoom access is at us06web.zoom.us/j/84228773747?pwd=UG5IMUgramRLSWJ3M1dmalFzZ3lEQT09
Meeting ID: 842 2877 3747
Passcode: 073704
