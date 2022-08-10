Scenic Area Sign

Surrounded by orchards and wheat fields, a sign on Highway 97 just southeast of the City of The Dalles welcomes northbound drivers to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area (NSA). Managers are in the process of developing a strategy for addressing the impacts of climate change in the NSA, which extends east to the Deschutes River in Wasco County and west the Sandy River in Multnomah county.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The Wasco County Board of commissioners split over whether to endorse the current draft of the Climate Change Action Plan presented to them by Columbia River Gorge Commission on Aug. 3, as the board and staff sought clarification of language implying restrictions on agriculture within Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Disagreement extended to a letter drafted by Wasco County Planning Director Kelly Glover, which recommended CRGC clarify standards for greenhouse gas submissions, and spend more time soliciting feedback from key partners and experts prior to adopting the Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP).