PARKDALE — The Old Parkdale Inn Bed and Breakfast is one of 29 bed and breakfasts across the state of Oregon that have come together to draw a doodle map and encourage travelers to fill their tanks, hit the road, and seize the summer — one waterfall at a time.
“If we’ve learned anything from this challenging time, it’s to make the most of the moments,” said Mary Pellegrini, owner of the Old Parkdale Inn B&B. Pellegrini’s property is a three-room inn located in the Upper Hood River Valley and is part of the Oregon Bed and Breakfast Guild (OBBG), the profession association of Oregon’s individually operated bed and breakfast inns, which sketched the initiative.
“The Oregon Trail of Waterfalls, as it’s called, is a beautiful, limited edition, double-sided map illustrated by artist Victoria Buchkova,” said a press release. “It’s a huge piece of art measuring 24-inches across and 18-inches down. Each map will be carefully folded and mailed free-of-charge to travelers upon request, while supplies last.”
The front of the map features more than 80 must-see waterfalls across the entire state, as well as nearby bed and breakfasts where one can reserve a room and stay. The B&Bs and waterfalls are in color, the remaining landmarks and terrain are in black and white, to afford adults an unexpected moment of quiet, and the opportunity to envision their own adventure and color their course.
The back on the map highlights various bits of information, like the many Oregon food trails, Instagram-worthy drives, popular in-state movie spots, and scenic bikeways – Oregon has the only Scenic Bikeway program in the United States with 17 routes that pedal across desert highways, geological wonders, and by the sea.
“We really tried to think of everything you’d want to see and do while you’re here,” said Pellegrini. “We’re so very excited that travel restrictions have eased and we’re looking forward to making many more seasonally-inspired breakfasts with homemade jams and locally roasted coffee.”
The Old Parkdale Inn B&Bt is number four on the map. In addition to the paper maps, a “wealth” of insider information is online at www.oregontrailofwaterfalls.com, said a press release.
Travelers should visit the website to order a free, limited edition map, while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.