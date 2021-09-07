Hood River Valley’s juggernaut of a non-league boys soccer schedule continues Thursday with the Eagles’ home opener against West Albany.
The Eagle girls squad will play at West Albany the same evening.
These schools last met in soccer Nov. 6, 2019, when HRV bounced West from the Class 5A boys state playoffs. Eight current Bulldog players were sophomores that season, including senior captains Aidan Davis and Creed Sullivan, both forwards. West was 7-2-1 this past COVID-shortened spring season.
Hood River opened its season Aug. 31 with a 2-0 road win at Class 6A Barlow in Gresham. West Albany had its scheduled season-opening match against Willamette of Springfield canceled.
Thursday’s boys match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium. Play in the six-team IMC begins with a Sept. 23 home rematch of last year’s district tourney title game showdown — Ridgeview vs. HRV, also on the Henderson Stadium turf.
The Eagle girls were impressive in their season debut, a 6-0 road win at St. Helens. The level of skill increases a notch this week for HRV. West Albany has qualified for the state playoffs the past two seasons out of the Mid-Willamette Conference.
The Bulldogs defeated HRV 5-2 the last time these programs met, Sept. 14, 2019. Thursday’s girls match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
