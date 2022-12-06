Two of the better girls basketball teams last season went head-to-head to open the 2022-23 season last week, when host Columbia Bruins topped the Trout Lake Mustangs, 41-35.

The defending Big Sky West Division champion Mustangs (1-1) started their OSAA Class 1A girls basketball schedule with a 53-9 season-opening victory on the road at Lyle. The Bruins presented Trout Lake and second-year Coach Dennis Anderson with a much bigger challenge.