Two of the better girls basketball teams last season went head-to-head to open the 2022-23 season last week, when host Columbia Bruins topped the Trout Lake Mustangs, 41-35.
The defending Big Sky West Division champion Mustangs (1-1) started their OSAA Class 1A girls basketball schedule with a 53-9 season-opening victory on the road at Lyle. The Bruins presented Trout Lake and second-year Coach Dennis Anderson with a much bigger challenge.
“It was a good game with Columbia, but we just fell a little short,” Anderson said. “We missed some easy shots and our free-throw shooting (7-for-26) really let us down. Our defense was good, especially in the second quarter.”
Columbia led 15-9 after the first quarter but the Mustangs cranked up their defensive intensity level in the second and outscored the Bruins 10-0 to build a 19-15 halftime lead.
Columbia outscored Trout Lake 11-8 in the third to trim the Mustang lead to 27-26. The Bruins took control of the game in the fourth, outscoring the Mustangs 15-8 to pull out the win.
The Mustangs were led senior post Willa McLaughlin, who scored a game-high 23 points. Mustang Violette Anderson scored six points.
Maggie Bryan led CHS with 16 points, followed by fellow senior Sydney Aman with 10.
In the match-up versus the Lyle Cougars on Dec. 2, Trout Lake won 53-9.
“We’re happy with the win over Lyle/Wishram and we had a good test in facing Columbia twice this week,” said Anderson of the Trout Lake-Bruin rematch scheduled for Dec. 5 (result after the print edition deadline).
The win was the first for first-year head Coach Justin Frazier and assistant Clinton Curtis at Columbia.
