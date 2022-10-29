The Dalles High Riverhawks (9-4-2) advanced the 16-team OSAA Class 4A girls soccer state playoffs following a 1-0 play-in round win over the Baker High Bulldogs (5-9-1) Friday at the Wahtonka campus field in The Dalles.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Colby Tonn, advanced to play in a Nov. 2 first round playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. It marked their fifth win in their last six games. The Riverhawks reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“We were creating chances early, but we didn’t get any to go in and it was a pretty evenly played game in the first half with most of play taking place in the midfield,” said Tonn. “Then in the second half, we started off a little slower, but we kept the ball in our attacking half of the field. We just kind of grinded it out at the end and then we got a goal. Our back line defenders and Katlyne Sorensen (goalkeeper) played tough to help us get the shutout and if you don’t get scored on, then you can’t lose. When you’re in the playoffs, you don’t get style points and you just want to get the job done and that’s what the girls did.”
The Dalles junior forward Amyrah Hill broke a scoreless tie and scored on an 18-yard shot from the center of the field to put the Riverhawks up 1-0 in the 71st minute. Riverhawk senior forward Lyris Voodre-Grover had the assist with a solid pass to Hill, who was in position to kick the game winning shot into the net. Hill is the Riverhawks’ leading scorer with a total of 22 goals.
