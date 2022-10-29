The Dalles High Riverhawks (9-4-2) advanced the 16-team OSAA Class 4A girls soccer state playoffs following a 1-0 play-in round win over the Baker High Bulldogs (5-9-1) Friday at the Wahtonka campus field in The Dalles.

The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Colby Tonn, advanced to play in a Nov. 2 first round playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. It marked their fifth win in their last six games. The Riverhawks reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.