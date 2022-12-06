The Dalles High Riverhawks and Hood River Valley Eagles renew their boys and girls basketball rivalries in 6:30 p.m. Friday non-league match-ups in The Dalles (boys) and Hood River (girls).

The boys teams split two close games last year in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference. The Riverhawks moved down to 4A this year, while the Eagles remain in 5A and play in the Northwest Oregon Conference.