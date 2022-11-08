Top-ranked Summit of Bend scored touchdowns on its first six possessions Friday, when the host Storm toppled visiting Hood River Valley, 42-6, in the first round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.

The No. 1 Storm scored on their second play from scrimmage enroute to a 42-0 lead at halftime. The teams played the second half with a running clock. Summit, which dropped down from Class 6A this school year, advances to host Central High in Friday’s 5A quarterfinals.