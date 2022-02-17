The No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (10-0 Big Sky League, 21-0 overall) earned a berth in the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball state playoffs following 56-49 Big Sky League District semifinal win over the No. 13 ranked Condon High Blue Devils (6-3 league, 14-6) Wednesday at South Wasco High School in Maupin.
The victory propels the Redsides into the district championship game versus the No. 7-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (9-0 league, 19-0) tentatively scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
One possible scenario is that the third-place district playoff game between Condon and the No. 17 ranked Echo High Cougars (6-3 league, 13-8) might also be played in The Dalles. If that happens, the third-place game will be at 6 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Ione beat Echo 61-60 in the other Big Sky District semifinal on Wednesday at Ione High School to earn a spot in the championship game.
The Big Sky first- and second-place teams automatically qualify for the 24-team playoffs beginning Feb. 22. The league champion earns a first-round bye and plays in the second round on Feb. 25. Second round winners advance to the eight-team state tournament quarterfinals March 2-5 at Baker City.
Wednesday’s game was a rematch of a contest earlier this season (a 76-43 Redside win). The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, trailed 22-19 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 22-14 in the third to take a 41- 36 lead.
“District championships aren’t easy to get, and I’ve had teams play in them a number of times and we’ve won it once,” said Hull. “For various reasons over the years, maybe it was because of injuries or whatever, we’ve always had great chances to win it and it just didn’t happen, but maybe this is the time that we’ll win it. Our goal is to conclude the season at the state tournament in Baker.”
The trio of junior Ian Ongers (20 points, nine rebounds, three assists) and seniors Oscar Thomas (11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals) and Brock LaFaver (12 points., five rebounds) helped lead the Redsides to their 28th consecutive home win over the last three years.
