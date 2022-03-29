The three area small school baseball teams begin their OSAA Class 2A/1A Special District 7 regular season schedules following a week off for spring break.
The No. 6-ranked Dufur High Rangers (3-0) faced the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars (0-1) Tuesday at Lyle High School (result was after the print edition deadline).
The Rangers play a nonleague doubleheader Friday at 2 p.m. versus the Class 3A Horizon Christian High Hawks (2-2) in Tualatin. The Rangers follow with a nonleague contest April 5 at home against the Columbia High Bruins at 4:30 p.m.
Lyle opened its season March 26 with a doubleheader at home versus the Sunnyside Christian High Knights (4-1). The Class 1B Knights won Game 1, 23-4, followed by a Game 2, 40-14 win at Lyle High School. In the opener, the Knights capitalized on eight Cougar errors and they took advantage of 12 walks issued by Cougar pitchers Owen Tahersall and Nathan Baker. In Game 2, the Cougars allowed 17 walks and 22 hits to the Knights in the lopsided loss.
The Cougars’ next game is an April 2 SD7 matchup at 11 a.m. at home against the Pilot Rock High Rockets (2-3).
The Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies (0-1) resumed their schedule on Tuesday in a matchup against the Pendleton High JV team at Pendleton High School. The Huskies open their SD7 schedule with an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (2-0) at Sherman High in Moro. The Huskies follow with a 4 p.m. contest April 4 versus Columbia in White Salmon.
