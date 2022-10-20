Ione/Arlington Cardinals versus Sherman County Huskies

Huskey senior Caitlyn Jauken (11) sends a shot back at the Ione/Arlington Cardinals Sept. 13, 2022 in Moro.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The No. 21-ranked Sherman County High Huskies qualified for the 32-team OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs following a 3-0 win over the Dufur High Rangers in a Big Sky League district playoff game Wednesday at Condon High School.

The Huskies (12-3 league, 17-4 overall), guided by fifth-year Coach Karissa Gorham, reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Huskies will play the Big Sky West Division Champion South Wasco County High Redsides (14-0 league, 20-6 overall) in a 10 a.m. district tourney game Saturday at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz gym. Sherman will play in an Oct. 26 first-round state playoff game.