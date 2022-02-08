The Dalles and Hood River Valley are on the outside looking in as both girls basketball teams head into the second half of Intermountain Conference season with three league state playoff berths at stake.
The Dalles won one of four games in seven days this past week, but it was a big win — over Gorge rival Hood River (see related story this issue). Hood River went 0-for-3 over the same time period.
The Eagles struggled against two of the league’s frontrunners, Pendleton and Ridgeview. Coach Steve Noteboom said his young team struggled offensively, in part because of the defensive pressure they faced.
“Pendleton and Ridgeview were very similar games,” he said of the 60-19 and 60-23 losses, respectively. “Both teams had aggressive, full-court pressure, which we had a difficult time dealing with.”
Marina Castaneda was the lone HRV player to score in double figures with 13 points against Ridgeview and 14 vs. Pendleton.
The Dalles snapped a 10-game losing streak with its win against Hood River on Feb. 3. Two days later the Riverhawks returned home against Crook County, the No. 2-ranked OSAA Class 5A team. “They’re big and strong and they just kept coming and coming at us,” Coach Darcy Hodges said.
The Hawks concluded their grueling week with a 45-24 loss to the Cowgirls, which marked their fourth game in six days. The Dalles was tied with the Cowgirls 8-8 after the first quarter, but then were outscored 17-4 in the second quarter and 16-6 in the third as Crook County took control of the game.
On Jan. 31, the Hawks lost 57-40 at home to the Riverdale High Mavericks, followed by a Feb. 1 53-33 loss at home to the Pendleton High Buckaroos (3-2 IMC, 5-12).
“We had a pretty good game with them (Cowgirls) in the first half and we played them pretty evenly, but then in the second half they were able to pull away,” said The Dalles senior Marisa Rojas. “We tried catching up to them, but we were unable to do that, and they’re a very good team. I’m hoping that we can win a couple more games before the end of the season.”
Marisa’s sister, Monica, added, “The first half of our game with Crook County was real good and we were up there with them, but then we had a gap where they started getting lots of baskets that helped them get the lead. They’re the best team that we’ve played this year. We have a real young team that’s growing and developing and over a period of time — they’ll just get stronger and better.”
The Hawks play their rematch against HRV Friday at 7 p.m. at home on Senior Night.
