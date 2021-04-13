The Dalles Riverhawks finished the 2021 spring volleyball season with a .500 record over their last six matches, including a win over Hood River Valley, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, in the Intermountain Conference playoffs.
The victory solidified a turning point for the Riverhawks (3-10 overall, 2-8 league) as it marked their first three-set sweep of the season and gave them the edge in the Battle of the Gorge as they took two of three over the Eagles.
“The girls deserve all the credit for finishing this season the way they did,” said Coach Julie Summers. She replaced former Coach Doug Magee midway through the season after the Riverhawks got off to a less than stellar start. Her arrival sparked a turn-around, as the team responded well to the change.
“When I took over, I told the girls, ‘the past is the past’,” said Summers. “No matter what happens the rest of the season, stick with me and we will go up from here.”
The second half of the season saw the team come together and get back-to-back wins against teams that had beaten them earlier in the year, as well as climb out of the bottom of the league standings to secure a date with the Eagles (3-9 overall, 3-6 league) in the playoffs.
Motivated to make noise in the postseason and win the season series against the Eagles, the Riverhawks looked determined to make a statement. The match started a little sluggish for both teams, but after the Eagles took a one-point lead in the opening set, the Riverhawks went on a 10-1 run putting the set away in impressive fashion.
The Eagles came out with much more intensity in the second set, quickly building a 5-0 lead. But as they have done so many times this season, the Riverhawks never gave in, and put together a stellar 7-1 run to retake the lead. The Eagles pushed back, but another 13-1 run by The Dalles closed the door on the Eagles and the Riverhawks had their first two-set lead of the season.
The third set was close throughout, as neither team was able to build much of a lead. The Riverhawks did just enough to hold a four-point margin heading into match point. A three-point rally by the Eagles saw them get within one, but it was too little too late.
The victory gave the Riverhawks a date with Crook County in the semifinals of the IMC playoffs, but their magical run came to end at the hands of the Cowgirls, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18.
