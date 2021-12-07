The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 5A boys basketball team played in season-opening jamboree on the road Dec. 2, competing for one eight-minute quarter versus their four opponents. The Hawks boys, guided by third-year Coach Greg Cummings, won against Stevenson and White Salmon and then lost to Corbett in the jamboree at Corbett High School.
“We only had six varsity kids playing due to school COVID protocols, but I thought we competed well,” said Cummings. “It was good to get a little teaser of how we can play when we commit to the defensive side of the game. Our defense should give us easy looks in transition. We will be a fun team to watch.”
The Dalles played its first game Tuesday on the road versus the Parkrose High Broncos in Portland (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles plays its home opener Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m. versus the No. 6 ranked La Salle Prep High Falcons (1-0) at Kurtz Gym. Their next game is Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on the road versus the Class 6A Centennial High Eagles in Portland.
