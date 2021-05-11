The Hood River Eagles boys lacrosse team continued to be on a roll, taking down one of the Columbia Conference’s best teams with a massive overtime 12-11 win against the Oregon Episcopal School Aardvarks Friday April 30. The Eagles traveled to Portland for a top-of-conference showdown with this OES team that has had the Eagles number in the last few years, but a few magical last minute offensive plays turned out to bring it home.
The start of the game saw a trade off in goals with the first quarter ending in a 2-2 tie. The second quarter saw the Eagles gain momentum on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field, and an end-of-half advantage 5-3. As the second half progressed the momentum shifted to the Aardvarks after a player was injured in an inadvertent collision at mid-field. The shift saw a rejuvenated OES team start to make the comeback to tie and eventually take the lead by a goal after a flurry of offense by both teams.
Midway through the fourth quarter, OES held the advantage 10-9. At the 2 minute mark Hood River scored to tie the game, but the Aardvarks played to control the ball and take the last shot and they scored with less than a minute to go for a one shot lead.
After an Eagles time out, face-off man Finn Spence battled for the ball and came away with a huge face off win that led to a Michael Frost assist to Milo Kitchings who scored the tying goal with 10 seconds remaining.
In the overtime, another big face-off win led to an Eagles possession, and at the 2:46 mark Sophomore Frost came away with the game winning goal.
The Eagles team now leads the Columbia Conference going into the final two games of the regular season with a good chance at the playoffs if they happen during this short season.
Highlights of the win for the Eagles were a very balanced offensive effort with goals by seniors Alex Arbogast (2), Nathaniel Meyer (1) and Diesel Henderson (2), Junior Ryan Salmon (2), Michael Frost (2), and freshmen Camden Moody (2) and Milo Kitchings (1). Another solid defensive effort from the long pole defensemen Jace Peterson, Ezra Hanshaw, Walker Hendricks and long stick midfielders Ethan Zach and Aksel Kitt.
The Eagles closed out their season with a win and a loss at home last week to finish the season 4-2 (4-1 conference). HRV lost at home on May 7 to Grant High School 10-5 but rebounded to finish their season with a 21-5 blowout win over Wilson High School on Saturday, May, 8.
HRV finished their season tied with Grant and Central Catholic atop the Columbia Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.