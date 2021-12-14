The South Wasco County High Redsides boys basketball team extended its win streak to five straight games following a 56-30 Class 1A nonleague victory at home over Cove on Dec. 11 in the John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin.
Junior forward Ian Ongers led the Redsides in scoring with 18 points. Senior guards Remington Anderson-Sheer (13 points) and Oscar Thomas (17 points) also scored in double figures for the Redsides.
The Redsides recorded their highest point total of the season Dec. 10 in an 86-25 home win over the Dayville/Monument High Tigers (0-3). The Redsides also won on Dec. 7, 77-36, over the Class 3A Irrigon High Knights (1-6) at Irrigon High School.
Thomas scored a career-high 32 points, had seven steals, six rebounds and six assists in the win over Irrigon. Anderson-Sheer scored 14 and senior post Brock LaFaver added 11 for the Redsides.
In their opening home game of the season Friday, the Redsides had all nine players score in the blowout win over Dayville. Ongers scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds.
The Redsides started the game with momentum, building a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. South Wasco had five players in double figures, including LaFaver (10), Alex Stebbins (12), Thomas (13) and James Best, who had 17 points, six assists and five steals.
Dufur gets a split
The Dufur High Rangers (1-2) split a pair of Class 1A boys basketball games in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament Dec. 10-11 at Powder Valley High School. Dufur won 45-42 over the Imbler High Panthers (0-5) Friday.
Junior Josh Taylor and junior Marcus Radcliffe both scored 12 points to lead the Ranger offense and senior Carson Smith added eight points. Dufur led 17-9 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. On Saturday, Dufur lost, 61-37, to the Prairie City Panthers.
Horizon gets a split
The Horizon Christian High Hawks won their third Class 1A boys basketball game, 64-29, over the Wallowa High Cougars (0-4) Dec. 10 in Hood River. The Hawks built a 37-7 halftime advantage and their momentum continue in the second half.
Senior post Alex Whitaker led Horizon in scoring with 18 points, followed by Josh Rogers with 14, Caleb Yuan with 13 and Mason Bates with 10. Gabriel Nobles led Wallowa with 15 points.
The Hawks lost a nonleague contest, 47-31, to the No. 6 ranked Open Door Christian Academy Huskies (3-0) Dec. 11 at Horizon High. Horizon led 18-17 at halftime but was outscored 30-13 in the second half. Rogers led Horizon with 20 points.
The Hawks will be seeking their fourth win on Friday when they meet the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals in their Big Sky League opener at home at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks then play a 3:30 p.m. Big Sky matchup Saturday against the Rangers at Dufur High School.
Sherman wins 54-3
The Sherman High Huskies (2-1) won 54-3 over the Elgin High Huskies (0-4) in a Class 1A boys basketball nonleague contest Dec. 11 at Elgin High School. Sherman faced the Damascus Christian High Eagles (1-1) Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Huskies play their Big Sky League opener Friday on the road against the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Loggers Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Spray High School. Sherman’s next home game is Dec. 18 with a league matchup against the No. 12 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (5-0) at 3:30 p.m. at Sherman High in Moro.
Other Big Sky teams
The Bickleton High Pirates (0-1) meet the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals in their Class 1A boys basketball Big Sky League season opening game Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School, followed by a Dec. 18 3:30 p.m. league home game versus the Condon High Blue Devils (4-1).
The Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-2) lost two Class 1A nonleague boys basketball games in the Arlington Snowball Tournament last weekend at Arlington High School. The Vandals lost 51-32 to Ione/Arlington Dec. 10, followed by a 56-12 loss Dec. 11 to the Four Rivers High Falcons (3-2).
The Vandals play their next contest Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on the road at Horizon Christian High in Hood River, followed by a Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. home matchup versus South Wasco.
The Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-1) boys basketball team won their first game of the season, 58-44 over the Wallowa High Cougars on Dec. 11 in a tournament at Horizon Christian. On Dec. 10, the Mustangs lost, 89-30, to the No. 6 ranked Open Door Christian Academy Huskies of Troutdale.
