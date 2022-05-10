The Dalles and Hood River track and field teams held dress rehearsals for this weekend’s district championship by competing in their final meets last week.
The Riverhawks were at Rex Putnam on Saturday, where they joined eight other teams. Distance runner Juan Diego Contreras served notice he’s ready to defend his district titles in the 1500 meters and 3000. He won the metric mile at Rex Putnam in a season-best time of 4 minutes, 6.7 seconds, and doubled back later in the meet to win the 800 in a lifetime best of 1:58.76.
Senior Taylor Morehouse remained unbeaten in the pole vault, winning at 14 feet; senior Connor Blair was second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a PR 44.76 after he had PRd in the open 400 at 54.08; and senior Jaxon Pullen was second in both the 100 (behind 5A state leader DeMari Thompson of North Salem) and the 200.
The Dalles girls were led by its 4x100 relay team of Lilly Adams, Zoe Dunn, Amyrah Hill, and Madelyn Harrison, which won in a near-season-best time of 4:21.17. Dunn also won the triple jump and long jump.
Hood River Valley competed at a three-way meet May 3 at Scappoose High School. The Eagles were led in the field by junior Shaw Burns, who won the long jump with a PR 20-5.5 effort, was third in the 100 and ran a leg on HRV’s 4x100 relay. Burns was joined on the relay by Ethan Rhoads, Jake Beukelman, and Chaz Rockett, and the foursome raced to a season-best time of 45.57. Junior Elliot Hawley ran a personal-best 2:04.69 in the 800 and a season-best 4:07.15 in the 1500, winning both events.
Hood River won eight events in the girls meet, including a sweep in the jumps. Jacy Johnston won the triple jump in a PR 28-0; Maeli Ready won the long jump with a PR-effort of 14-10; Zoe Todorov won the pole vault at 8-9 (also a PR); and Lauren Griggs cleared 4-10 in the high jump. The Eagles also received wins from Simone Tillman in the 200 and 400; from Ximena Santillan in the 100 (13.73, PR); and from the 4x100 relay team of Sydney Barrs, Alex Bronson, Johnston, and Catelyn Wahlstrom.
