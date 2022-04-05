The No. 8-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks softball team concluded a spectacular week with nonleague wins over two highly ranked Class 5A squads.
The Hawks won 6-3 over the No. 13 ranked Silverton High Foxes (5-3) March 29 in Silverton. The Hawks then followed with a thrilling, extra inning, 2-1, win March 31 over 17th-ranked Putnam (2-4) at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles. The Dalles junior Kennedy Abbas hit a walk-off, game-winning RBI bunt single in the bottom of the eighth inning to help propel the Hawks to the victory.
“It was the first time that I’ve ever had a game-winning hit and it sure was exciting,” said Abbas. “It was a nail biter, for sure, and it was cool to get the win.”
The win over Silverton, of the Mid-Willamette Conference, was extra special, too, because prior to the contest, the Foxes were No. 3 in the OSAA Class 5A rankings. The Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Danielle Sayres, didn’t seem to let that aspect have any effect on them whatsoever, as they had an outstanding performance on the road.
“We took them (Foxes) down a few spots in the rankings after beating them,” said Sayres. “It was an exciting game, just like all the others which have all been close. It’s hard to say what the rankings mean this early in the season. The girls always think about that, though, and they have it on their minds. We have a good team that always competes hard, and we have a shot at winning against anybody, which is really nice.
“We definitely have some talent and it’s going to be a fun year. The girls are only going to get better with the more games we play and more practice that we have. I think we’re capable of being one of the top contenders for the Intermountain Conference title this year.”
The Hawks displayed a potent offense with 10 hits. Freshman Maddie Brock led the Hawk hitters, going 3-for-3, with a double and two singles. Sophomore Zoe LeBreton was 2-for-3, with two singles. Abbas struck out nine, allowing five hits for the pitching win.
“We went out there to play and it showed, because we played an amazing game against Silverton … we got a pretty big win and it felt great,” said Abbas. “It’s been a fun season so far and I’m looking forward to the rest of it. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Last Thursday, the Hawks got their first home win with the victory over Putnam, of the Northwest Oregon Conference. The low-scoring, pitcher’s duel, was scoreless through the first six innings.
Putnam erased its goose egg on the scoreboard first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning before The Dalles tied the contest it its half of the frame. The Dalles junior Kaylee Flemming drew a leadoff walk from Putnam junior hurler Jessica Cracknell. Three batters later, LeBreton ignited a two-out rally by drilling a grounder up the middle for an RBI single.
Under the International Tie-breaker rule, teams get a baserunner at second base at the beginning of the extra inning. The Hawks’ defense was up to the task, getting three putouts in a 1-2-3 inning.
“It was a nerve racking and an exciting game with both pitchers playing extremely tough,” said Sayres. “I kept telling them, just put the ball in play and we haven’t seen them (Putnam) throw too much, so if we put the ball in the dirt, then they have to make plays. They overthrew on a play at first base, and we were able to score the winning run. The girls got excited and pumped up, which is especially nice to see early in the season. Kennedy has been pitching really well this year for sure.”
In the bottom of the eighth, freshman Sydney Newby was inserted at second base and eventually scored the game-winning run. Leadoff batter Abbas connected for a clutch hit, as Newby sprinted home, giving the Hawks the exciting win.
“It was really exciting, but it was all made possible by Kennedy,” said Newby. “I wasn’t hitting that good during the game, but I was just glad to be on base because baserunning is my favorite thing to do. We were just trying to play good defense and make sure that they (Putnam) didn’t score. I’m glad we didn’t give up when they did score and then we made plays at the end to come up with the win.”
The Dalles and Putnam both had five hits. LeBreton led the Hawks’ offense going 2-for-3, and junior Ella Smith was 2-for-4. Abbas finished with 10 strikeouts.
The Hawks begin their 15-game IMC schedule April 15 against the No. 3-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (6-0) at Pendleton High School.
