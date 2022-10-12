Putnam scored on a kickoff return to end the first half and another to begin the second to spoil Hood River Valley’s homecoming football game Friday at Henderson Stadium. The unbeaten Kingsmen (6-0) were outgained by HRV (2-4) but used the special team scores to ground out a, 26-13, 5A Special District 1 win.

Hood River Valley fell behind by two scores early, battled back to tie the game late in the first half, but then failed to cover the Kingsmen kick returners. Putnam took the lead for good on Tyler Creswick’s 78-yard kickoff return 17 seconds before halftime. Creswick, who also caught three of quarterback Konnor Bickford’s passes in the first half, bobbed and weaved his way to the end zone, aided by some good downfield blocks.