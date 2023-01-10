Last weekend’s two-day Kelso Invitational wrestling tournament attracted athletes from 93 high schools in Washington, Oregon, and Canada, including those from Hood River Valley and Columbia.

Hood River’s Lauren Smith finished the highest of area wrestlers, placing fourth at 155 pounds. Smith won her first three matches, each by first-round pins. She wrestled Sarah Wright of Kentwood in the semifinals and lost, 6-1, to the eventual tourney champion. Smith bounced back to win her first consolation match, but then lost by fall to Frances Porteous of Bellingham in the third-place match.