Last weekend’s two-day Kelso Invitational wrestling tournament attracted athletes from 93 high schools in Washington, Oregon, and Canada, including those from Hood River Valley and Columbia.
Hood River’s Lauren Smith finished the highest of area wrestlers, placing fourth at 155 pounds. Smith won her first three matches, each by first-round pins. She wrestled Sarah Wright of Kentwood in the semifinals and lost, 6-1, to the eventual tourney champion. Smith bounced back to win her first consolation match, but then lost by fall to Frances Porteous of Bellingham in the third-place match.
HRV’s Natalia Solorio Campos scored seven team points for HRV’s 40-point total. She won two of her four matches at 190 pounds by fall and was pinned in her other two. Her wins came against Leylah Chavez of Sunnyside in the first round and Eva Penny of Chiawana in consolations.
Karol Najera added six team points for HRV with her two wins by pin at 115 pounds. She fell in the first round to Kaydence Schaner of Sedro-Woolley before winning two straight consolation matches: Over Jaelyn Collins of Spanaway Lake and Josephine Graham of Mount Baker.
At 130 pounds, HRV’s Lawrence Mitchell-Williams won one of her three matches. She defeated Leilani Loza of Prairie in the first round of consolation by fall. The Hood River wrestler lost in the first round to eventual seventh-place finisher, Desirae Juarez of Hermiston.
Kai Macedo (105), Valentina Najera-ponce (115), Sophia Keolker (120), Xiomara Gordian Gomez (145), and Valeria Solorio Campos (170) also wrestled at Kelso for the Eagles.
Columbia High had two wrestlers compete at Kelso. Jessica Polkinghorn won two of her four wrestled matches at 155 pounds. She won by first-round pin against Daniela Arroyo-Sanchez of Kennedy Catholic but lost in the next round to Shealynn Spino of Eisenhower. Polkinghorn bounced back with a win by fall over Monica Tejeda of Ephrata before she was eliminated by Melody Douglas of East Jefferson. Douglas went on to place sixth.
Teammate Cassidy Hipskind also won two of her four 130-pound matches, winning by fall over Bailey Seley of Sprague and Kaliyanei Hill of McNary. Hipskind lost her second and fourth matches by fall. Loren Jenks topped Hipskind in the second round and the Royal High wrestler went on to place fifth at 130.
