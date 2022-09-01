HRV FB

Hood River junior Ethan Rivera high fives his teammates during pregame introductions last season. Rivera will feature on both offense and defense for the Eagles this year.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

Hood River Valley had a near-perfect swan song against traditional “Intermountain Conference” football opponents in 2021 and a new group of foes awaits the Eagles this season in a revamped Special District 1.

HRV recorded its best football season in two decades a season ago thanks to a core group of seniors who had a special bond, according to Coach Caleb Sperry. The Eagles were runners-up in District 1, finished with a 9-2 record and won a state playoff contest for the first time since 2002.