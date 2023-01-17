Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest.
The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.
More than 100 skiers from Hood River, Portland, Bend and Corvallis participated, including high school and provisional athletes. HRV senior Katen Rench took sixth place among the high school girls, two minutes behind the winner, Piper Widmer, from Bend High School. The other HRV girls who competed were Vivian Olson (30), Tally Godkin (33), Zoe Todorov (37), Thea Brevard (38) and Sadie Smith (39).
HRV junior Fergus Waag took second place among high school boys, only 19 seconds behind the winner, Will Mowry, from Bend High School. Freshman Seb Clarkson had a great first race of his high school career, finishing in ninth place. The other HRV boys who competed were Ashton Gilbert (16), Logan King (17), Colin Gerald (18), Cooper Wood (19), Fin Van Rutledge (21) and Sullivan Jones (30).
The HRV Nordic team is now considered an “emerging sport” by HRV athletics, making the transition from a club to team sport. The team’s next race will be in Bend at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, a skate technique interval-start race.
