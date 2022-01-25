Emily Teets of Hood River Valley posted the two fastest times in the girls giant slalom Mt. Hood League ski race Saturday at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Teets went 51.44 seconds on her first run and 50.21 on her second for a combined time of 1:41.65. That placed her six seconds better than runner-up Aspen Hand of St. Mary’s Academy. Hood River Valley did not have two complete runs from at least three skiers and therefore did not post a team time.
Teets had competed the week before at the slalom race at Meadows. She skied the fourth fastest time on one of her runs (40.57 seconds) but did not complete a second run.
The Dalles girls did field a complete scoring team last week, finishing third as a team. Lucy Booth led the way for Riverhawks at the second MHL race this season. The Dalles was third behind winner St. Mary’s Academy and runner-up Grant High.
Booth was timed in 58.82 and 58.97 for her two runs, good enough for fifth place overall as an individual. Teammates Ella Smith and Ashley Quisenberry accounted for the Riverhawk team score. Smith’s best time was 1:01.14 (she was 10th overall) and Quisenberry clocked 1:08.74 on her best of two runs (13th individually).
Hood River’s Delia Skakel completed two runs, her best at 1:09.4, and was 16th overall.
The Dalles boys also finished third, by the slimmest of margins. Sandy easily won the boys competition with a combined three skier time of 5:36.08. Franklin High of Portland edged The Dalles for second, 6:05.42 to 6:05.67.
The Riverhawks were led by Grey Roetcisoender, who clocked 58.12 and 59.11 for his two giant slalom runs and finished eighth overall individually. Bucky Wilkonson and Henry Perez were the other two scoring skiers for The Dalles. Wilkonson’s best of two runs was 1:01.39; Perez’s best was 1:01.74.
Thorson Welch once against led Hood River Valley’s boys. He took fifth place with his two runs of 54.86 and 55.60.
The Dalles and Hood River Valley will compete in the next MHL race Jan. 28 at the Pucci Slalom at Mt. Hood Meadows. Two days later, they will compete at Bills Gold Giant Slalom at Ski Bowl.
