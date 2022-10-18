Hood River Valley’s boys soccer team put some off-field distractions aside last week, representing itself well in a 4-2 Northwest Oregon Conference loss to visiting Wilsonville.

Hood River started this week in a four-way tie for fifth place in the conference standings and the state playoffs looming in two weeks. The Eagles were schedule to play at Parkrose on Monday (result was after the printed edition deadline) and at Milwaukie on Oct. 19. HRV finishes its regular season at home Oct. 25 against Hillsboro and Oct. 27 vs. Putnam.