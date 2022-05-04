Hood River Valley’s boys golf team inched closer to Ridgeview High in Intermountain Conference play, but the Eagles couldn’t surpass the Ravens at a tournament April 25 at Indian Creek.
Ridgeview beat HRV by six strokes and padded its lead for the fourth and final IMC qualifying spot in the May 9-10 regional state qualifier at Heron Lakes in Portland. The Nos. 2 through 4 IMC teams after the final league match (May 2 at The Dalles Country Club) will play against the top four teams from the Northwest Oregon Conference for spots in the OSAA state tourney later this month.
Hood River likely will need a top-two finish or better in the final IMC match and to have a chance to earn the fourth spot. Coach Erin Mason said it’s a long shot, but doable.
“Absolutely, but this will call for some of our best golf from the HRV guys and I know they have it in them,” he said.
There also are four individual players who qualify for the regional play-in tourney from the IMC and HRV’s No. 1 and 2 players, Kiernan Chown and Davis Kerr, are virtual locks to earn two of those spots.
HRV entered the match at Indian Creek behind Ridgeview in the standings. “This was a big day for everyone involved as it pertained to points in the IMC standings,” Mason said. “We call this ‘moving day’.
“I knew this was important as we were only two points behind Ridgeview for the No. 4 position in the standings. If we could have squeezed out fourth today, we would have closed the gap to one point going into the final IMC tournament.”
Crook County won, followed by The Dalles, Redmond, Ridgeview and HRV at Indian Creek. Chown led Hood River Valley with a 99 for 18 holes, followed by Davis Kerr at 101, Nils Riereson with 111 and Charlie Wilson at 112. Braden Zorza shot a non-counting score of 118 for HRV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.