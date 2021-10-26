Jason Gulley was the men’s winner and Kinsey Harmon took the women’s title at the Columbia Gorge Marathon on Sunday.
Gulley, 41, ran the 26-plus mile course from Hood River toward The Dalles and back in 2 hours, 57 minutes, 48 seconds. Scott Voyles, 37, the 2018 winner, was second in 2:59.20. Andrew Meyers, 35, finished third in 3:04.09.
Harmon, 25, won the women’s race in 3:21.34; Shannon Black, 41, was second in 3:25.33 and Claire McGowen, 41, was third in 3:31.22. Harmon took the lead at about the 12-mile mark and built more than a three-minute advantage over the next seven miles.
Andrew Marston won the men’s half marathon in 1:09.44, six minutes faster than runner-up Bradley Eylander. Annie Onishi was the women’s half marathon winner in 1:30.06 in a close race with Maren Reed (1:31.33).
Ron and Suzanne Hockley held on to win the half marathon relay over Renee James and Katie Swartwood, 1:52.41 to 1:53.04.
